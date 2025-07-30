eSecurity Planet content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

As scam calls continue to plague mobile users across the United States, NordVPN has introduced a new feature designed to help users stay ahead of potential phone-based fraud.

The “Scam Call Protection” tool is now available in the US through the NordVPN mobile app, marking a significant expansion of the company’s efforts to protect digital privacy. The feature is designed to alert users to potentially fraudulent calls before they answer, helping them avoid common scam traps — from impersonation to investment fraud.

How scam call protection works

According to NordVPN, Scam Call Protection works by analyzing incoming call metadata, not the content of the calls themselves. It then checks the number against a real-time threat database and issues a warning if the number appears suspicious.

There is no need to install a separate app. The feature is integrated within the NordVPN Android app and is part of the Threat Protection Pro suite, which is available to users with a Premium plan. Importantly, the feature works whether or not users are actively connected to a VPN server.

To activate the feature, users open the NordVPN app, navigate to the “Threat Protection” section, enable the Scam Call Protection toggle, and follow prompts to adjust Android settings. Once enabled, the app automatically flags suspicious numbers as “Potential scam” during incoming calls.

“Our mission has always been to protect people’s digital lives,” said Mykolas Dumcius, chief product officer at NordVPN, in a blog post. “Scam Call Protection extends that promise by offering users a way to defend themselves from phone-based scams — without compromising privacy.”

Scam calls are more than just a nuisance. Many lead to phishing attacks, identity theft, and financial fraud, often targeting vulnerable individuals. NordVPN’s move comes at a time when scams are hitting record highs, with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) reporting a 33% increase in losses from scams in 2024, totaling $16.6 billion.

Available now, but only for US Android users

Currently, Scam Call Protection is only available to US-based Android users with a NordVPN Premium subscription. However, the company has hinted that expansion to iOS and other regions is on the roadmap.

The company plans several future updates to enhance the Scam Call Protection feature. These include:

Caller ID identification: Helping users distinguish legitimate numbers from strangers.

Helping users distinguish legitimate numbers from strangers. Category labeling: Tagging calls by sector (e.g., finance, healthcare, services).

Tagging calls by sector (e.g., finance, healthcare, services). User reporting: Allowing subscribers to flag scam numbers and contribute to a growing scam database.

With scam calls on the rise and traditional filters struggling to keep up, NordVPN’s move to protect mobile users from fraudulent calls appears both timely and necessary. While it’s unlikely to eliminate all scam calls, the early warning system could be the extra shield people need, especially when tired, distracted, or caught off guard.