Cisco ISE Bug Exposes Networks to Remote Restart Attacks

A critical flaw in Cisco ISE allows remote attackers to trigger system restarts, disrupting authentication and exposing networks to denial-of-service attacks.

A recently disclosed vulnerability in Cisco’s Identity Services Engine (ISE) highlights the ongoing challenges organizations face in securing network authentication and access control systems.

The flaw allows remote, unauthenticated attackers to cause denial-of-service (DoS) conditions by forcing unexpected system restarts through specially crafted RADIUS requests.

The Bug Behind the Breakdown

The vulnerability (CVE-2024-20343) stems from a logic error in how Cisco ISE handles repeated authentication failures from endpoints previously rejected by the system.

When the RADIUS feature Reject RADIUS requests from clients with repeated failures is enabled — a default setting in versions 3.4.0 through 3.4 Patch 3 — ISE mismanages certain access requests.

Attackers can exploit this flaw by sending multiple crafted RADIUS access request messages targeting MAC addresses already flagged as rejected.

When these malicious requests are processed, the system crashes and restarts unexpectedly.

This restart triggers a temporary — but potentially disruptive — loss of authentication services and network visibility.

For organizations that depend on ISE for identity-based network access control, compliance enforcement, and endpoint visibility, the result can be a network-wide authentication outage that halts user and device access.

Because the attack requires no valid authentication credentials, it significantly increases the exposure risk for enterprises running affected versions of ISE.

Affected Versions

The vulnerability impacts Cisco ISE versions 3.4.0, 3.4 Patch 1, 3.4 Patch 2, and 3.4 Patch 3, where the affected RADIUS rejection setting is enabled by default. Earlier releases (3.3 and below) and newer versions (3.5 and later) are not affected.

According to Cisco’s security advisory, exploitation is possible only when the Reject RADIUS requests from clients with repeated failures setting is active. Administrators can verify this configuration through the management interface.

Disabling this setting provides a temporary mitigation, preventing the system from rejecting repeated failed requests and neutralizing the logic flaw’s trigger.

However, Cisco recommends that organizations apply the official patch (3.4 Patch 4 or later) to mitigate the vulnerability before re-enabling the setting.

A Small Flaw with Big Consequences

Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE) functions as a centralized authentication, authorization, and accounting (AAA) platform for enterprise networks.

It enforces security policies, manages device compliance, and controls user access across wired, wireless, and VPN environments. A service interruption in ISE can therefore have cascading effects across the organization.

When the system restarts due to exploitation, all ongoing authentication sessions are terminated.

Legitimate users may be locked out, IoT and operational devices may lose connectivity, and network visibility tools relying on ISE telemetry may go dark.

For large enterprises, even brief interruptions can disrupt business continuity, productivity, and compliance reporting.

Furthermore, because the attack can be launched remotely and without authentication, threat actors could use it as a distraction technique, masking other malicious activity occurring elsewhere on the network.

The simplicity of the exploit amplifies its attractiveness to opportunistic attackers, especially those targeting critical infrastructure or organizations with limited redundancy in their authentication systems.

Strengthening Cyber Resilience

Organizations can take several immediate and long-term steps to reduce exposure to the Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE) vulnerability.

While applying Cisco’s software patch is the most effective measure, additional configuration and network hardening actions can help prevent exploitation and minimize downtime risks.

Disable the vulnerable RADIUS setting to prevent exploitation, then apply Cisco ISE Patch 4 or later to permanently correct the flaw and safely re-enable the setting afterward.

Audit and harden ISE configurations to remove risky defaults and strengthen overall system security.

Segment and protect RADIUS infrastructure with strict network isolation, access controls, and firewalls to limit exposure to untrusted sources.

Continuously monitor authentication activity for unusual spikes or repeated failures that may signal exploit attempts.

Ensure resilience and currency by maintaining redundant ISE nodes for continuity and keeping systems updated with the latest Cisco advisories and patches.

Implementing these mitigations strengthens cyber resiliency by minimizing disruption risks and reinforcing network stability.

This vulnerability underscores the delicate balance between security controls and system resilience.

While the repeated failures rejection setting was designed to improve network hygiene by blocking misbehaving clients, its flawed logic inadvertently created an avenue for exploitation.

This vulnerability reinforces the need for zero-trust principles that eliminate implicit trust and verify every connection by design.