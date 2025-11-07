News
SHARE
Facebook X Pinterest WhatsApp

Amazon WorkSpaces Linux Bug Lets Attackers Steal Credentials

A flaw in Amazon WorkSpaces for Linux lets attackers steal authentication tokens.

Written By
thumbnail
Ken Underhill
Ken Underhill
Nov 7, 2025
eSecurity Planet content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More

A newly disclosed security flaw in Amazon WorkSpaces client for Linux could allow attackers to extract valid authentication tokens and gain unauthorized access to corporate environments.

The vulnerability poses a serious risk to organizations relying on Amazon’s desktop-as-a-service platform for remote operations.

In its advisory, Amazon AWS stated “Under certain circumstances, an unintended user may be able to extract a valid authentication token from the client machine and access another user’s WorkSpace.”

Vulnerability Scope and Impact

The vulnerability (CVE-2025-12779) affects Amazon WorkSpaces client versions 2023.0 through 2024.8, exposing enterprises that depend on Linux-based or hybrid remote desktop infrastructure. 

Improper isolation between local user sessions means that any user with command-line or system-level access on a shared machine could retrieve another user’s authentication credentials.

This vulnerability creates a potential risk of lateral movement using compromised credentials.

Inside the Token Flaw

The root cause lies in improper token handling. When the Linux client generates and stores DCV-based authentication tokens, it fails to enforce adequate isolation between users on the same host system. 

This creates a window where unintended users could extract valid tokens, bypassing session-level authentication safeguards.

While Amazon WorkSpaces includes multiple cloud-side security layers, this client-side oversight represents a credential management failure. 

In shared or multi-user systems — common in development and testing environments — an attacker could potentially impersonate another user, accessing sensitive data or business applications tied to that account.

The vulnerability has a CVSS score of 8.8 and was resolved in the Amazon WorkSpaces client for Linux version 2025.0 and later. 

There is currently no evidence of active exploitation in the wild, but the ease of local access may make proof-of-concept (PoC) exploits likely in the near future.

Defend Your WorkSpaces Environment

To limit exposure to CVE-2025-12779 and protect Amazon WorkSpaces environments, organizations should take the following actions:

  • Upgrade immediately to Amazon WorkSpaces for Linux version 2025.0 or higher, and ensure all deployments are patched using centralized or automated management tools.
  • Conduct a full client inventory to identify all affected Linux WorkSpaces installations and remove or isolate unsupported versions.
  • Harden endpoint security by restricting root/sudo access, enforcing proper file permissions, and clearing cached tokens or session data after logout.
  • Implement strong access controls by applying least-privilege principles, enforcing MFA, and using short-lived authentication tokens for all WorkSpaces sessions.
  • Enhance monitoring and incident response through log audits, SIEM alerts for unusual authentication activity, and regular vulnerability scanning.
  • Strengthen network and IAM protections by segmenting WorkSpaces traffic, limiting API access, and enforcing IAM policies that minimize privilege exposure.

By prioritizing these controls, organizations can reduce the risk of token compromise and unauthorized access. 

When Endpoints Undermine the Cloud

This vulnerability highlights a theme in enterprise security: even robust cloud infrastructure can be undermined by weak points on the client side. 

The flaw underscores the importance of defense-in-depth, where both cloud and endpoint layers enforce strong authentication, encryption, and session isolation. 

It also reinforces the need for automated update pipelines that can push patches rapidly across distributed systems without manual intervention.

As organizations address these client-side risks, adopting broader cloud security best practices becomes essential to building true cyber resilience.

thumbnail
Ken Underhill

Ken Underhill is an award-winning cybersecurity professional, bestselling author, and seasoned IT professional. He holds a graduate degree in cybersecurity and information assurance from Western Governors University and brings years of hands-on experience to the field.

Recommended for you...

thumbnail
Congressional Budget Office Hit by Cyberattack During Shutdown
Threats
Congressional Budget Office Hit by Cyberattack During Shutdown
Ken Underhill
Nov 7, 2025
thumbnail
Cisco ISE Bug Exposes Networks to Remote Restart Attacks
News
Cisco ISE Bug Exposes Networks to Remote Restart Attacks
Ken Underhill
Nov 7, 2025
thumbnail
Google Warns of AI-Driven Threat Escalation in 2026
Threats
Google Warns of AI-Driven Threat Escalation in 2026
Ken Underhill
Nov 7, 2025
thumbnail
Threat Actors Leverage AI to Accelerate Ransomware Attacks Across Europe
Threats
Threat Actors Leverage AI to Accelerate Ransomware Attacks Across Europe
Ken Underhill
Nov 7, 2025
eSecurity Planet Logo

eSecurity Planet is a leading resource for IT professionals at large enterprises who are actively researching cybersecurity vendors and latest trends. eSecurity Planet focuses on providing instruction for how to approach common security challenges, as well as informational deep-dives about advanced cybersecurity topics.

facebook
linkedin
x

Company

About us Contact us Advertise with us

Categories

Best Products Networks Cloud Threats Trends Endpoint Applications Compliance

Property of TechnologyAdvice. © 2025 TechnologyAdvice. All Rights Reserved

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.

Terms of Service Privacy Policy California - Do Not Sell My Information