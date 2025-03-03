eSecurity Planet content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

In a comprehensive new report, cybersecurity leader CrowdStrike unveiled a rapidly evolving threat landscape that challenges traditional defenses. The CrowdStrike 2025 Global Threat Report exposes a world where cyber adversaries operate with unprecedented speed and business-like precision, forcing organizations to rethink their security strategies.

Unprecedented speed and scale of attacks

The report reveals that some cyberattacks break out within 51 seconds, with an average breach time of 48 minutes. This startling acceleration means that there is almost no time to react when an incident occurs.

Moreover, the report highlights a 150% increase in China-nexus activity, underscoring how geopolitical tensions and advanced state-sponsored techniques fuel more frequent and sophisticated intrusions. Notably, 79% of detections were malware-free — a reminder that modern adversaries often bypass traditional antivirus defenses by leveraging innovative, non-malware techniques.

The business of cybercrime

Cybercriminals are no longer disorganized hackers. They are now running highly efficient operations that mirror legitimate business models.

The report details how threat actors harness automation, artificial intelligence, and advanced social engineering to scale their operations. With 26 new adversaries named and an expanding roster of over 257 identified threat actors, these “enterprising adversaries” are redefining the cyberthreat landscape. Their methods include using generative AI to create convincing phishing emails, fraudulent websites, and fictitious profiles designed to deceive and infiltrate organizational defenses.

A dramatic 442% surge in vishing attacks during the latter half of 2024 further illustrates the lengths to which adversaries will go to exploit vulnerabilities.

Evolving tactics in a digital world: should you care?

As digital ecosystems grow more complex, so do cyber adversaries’ tactics. The report emphasizes that modern cybercrime is not about deploying a single exploit but rather about orchestrating multifaceted campaigns that combine speed, stealth, and sophistication.

Insider threat operations have also grown, as cybercriminals increasingly target trusted individuals within organizations to gain access to critical systems. This dynamic threat environment calls for a reimagined approach to cybersecurity — one that incorporates continuous threat intelligence, rapid response, and adaptive defenses.

For organizations, staying static in a dynamic threat landscape is no longer an option. With cyberattacks breaking out in seconds and threat actors constantly refining their techniques, organizations face significant financial loss, reputational damage, and operational disruption. Cyber preparedness isn’t just a competitive advantage but a necessity.

