Most CEOs Agree: Business Growth Hinges on Cybersecurity

eSecurity Planet content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

CEOs worldwide are no longer treating cybersecurity as simply a defensive measure. They now see it as a key driver for business growth.

According to a new survey by Gartner, a staggering 85% of top executives believe strong cybersecurity is critical for their company’s expansion.

The Gartner CEO and Senior Business Executive Survey, which polled 456 CEOs and senior leaders between June and November 2024, reveals that cybersecurity has moved from the IT department to the boardroom. The current threat landscape isn’t just about data breaches.

They can make or break a company’s growth plans.

Cybersecurity = business growth

David Furlonger, distinguished vice president, analyst, and Gartner Fellow, put it bluntly: “Cybersecurity is no longer just about protection; it’s a critical driver for business growth.”

He added, “With 85% of CEOs recognizing its importance, security leaders have a unique opportunity to demonstrate the value of cybersecurity investments not only in safeguarding assets but also in enabling strategic business objectives.”

The survey found that 61% of CEOs are worried about cyber threats, especially as AI becomes a bigger part of business and cybercriminals get smarter.

AI, global tensions driving security to the top

Companies can’t afford weak security with geopolitical tensions rising and new regulations piling up. AI is not only fueling new types of threats — it’s also pushing companies to reinvent themselves. 74% of CEOs named AI the most impactful technology over the next three years, up from 59% the previous year.

For many, AI is central to what Gartner calls “dynamic capacity,” the ability to quickly scale operations, improve customer experiences, and make smarter use of resources.

However, as AI adoption grows, so does the need for stronger cybersecurity. CEOs say that protecting their innovations and customer data is now a business necessity, not just an IT concern. Risk management has re-entered the top 10 CEO priorities for the first time since 2017, with cybersecurity at the heart of that shift.

A shift in cybersecurity mindset

The survey clearly shows that companies no longer see cybersecurity as just a cost or a safety net. Gartner’s full analysis offers deeper guidance on how businesses can align cybersecurity strategy with growth ambitions.