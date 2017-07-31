How DEF CON Securely Streams Video to Hackers

The DEF CON security conference is famous for its wide variety and number of security sessions and events. Not everyone can be in every session and some even choose to watch remotely, which is where DEF CON TV (DCTV) comes into play.
DCTV streamed several sessions from the event, both to local hotels as well as on the internet. Securely setting up and managing the DCTV streaming is no easy task, but it's one that DEF CON hackers put together rapidly.
In a video interview from DEF CON, David M. N. Bryan, Global Leader of Technology, IBM X-Force Red, who goes by the alias @_videoman_ , detailed how the DCTV service is setup.
Watch the full video interview below:
Sean Michael Kerner is a senior editor at eSecurityPlanet and InternetNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @TechJournalist.
