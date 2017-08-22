Google Improves Security in Android 8.0 Oreo

Google officially announced the latest iteration of its mobile operating system on August 21 with the debut of Android 8.0 Oreo. While performance is one of the headline features in the new release, Google is also implementing multiple security enhancements in Oreo as well.
Following are five new security improvements that are set to debut in Android 8.0 Oreo.
-
SSLv3 Finally Deprecated
With Android 8.0, Google will finally no longer support the older and insecure SSL version 3.0 protocol. SSLv3 was proven to be insecure in October 2014 when Google researchers first disclosed the POODLE flaw. Additionally, with Oreo, Android will no longer fallback to older TLS protocols when a connection cannot be made.
-
Secure Computing (SECCOMP) Filter Applied to all Apps.
At long last, Google is implementing support for the Linux SECCOMP security filters technology. With SECCOMP, Android explicitly provides a list of allowed system calls.
-
Installation of Unknown Apps is More Secure
According to Google, a new security feature in Android 8.0 will not allow any hostile downloader apps to operate without a user's explicit permission.
-
More Secure Wi-Fi
When connecting to public Wi-Fi access point, the new Android Wi-Fi assistant in Oreo will secure the connection with a VPN tunnel to Google.
-
Easier Updates
With the Project Treble architecture at the heart of Oreo, Android 8.0 is more modular than past versions of Android, making it easier and faster for vendors to build and deliver future Android security updates.
Sean Michael Kerner is a senior editor at eSecurityPlanet and InternetNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @TechJournalist.
JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Loading Comments...